Russia’s e-commerce market soars by 40% over year — PM

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Online marketplaces and digital platforms in Russia grew by 40% over the past year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The e-commerce market grew by around 40% last year," he said at a plenary session of the Digital Almaty forum. "We have our own search services, social networks, aggregators, online trade platforms, available streaming and educational services, convenient apps for ordering deliveries and taxis. Many of them are popular not only in countries of the [Eurasian] Union, but on global markets as well," the premier said.

"We pay special attention to issues of cybersecurity. The Russian market of solutions and services in the area more than doubled over the last five years," he noted.