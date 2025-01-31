Trading on SPB Exchange gain 77% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The volume of trading in Russian securities soared by 77% year on year in 2024 to 48.71 bln rubles ($494.5 bln) at the St. Petersburg-based SPB Exchange, the trading platform said.

"The volume of trading in the regime of main trading in Russian securities increased by 77% against the last year and totaled 48.71 bln rubles (27.52 bln rubles ($279.4 mln in 2023). The average daily volume of trading in Russian securities surged by 79.07% to 190.28 mln rubles ($1.9 mln) (106.26 mln rubles ($1.1 mln) in 2023), having increased by 46.57%," the bourse said.

The platform is also ready to start trading in Russian stocks on weekends and expand trading in Russian securities, the exchange stressed. It will also increase gradually the number of Russian securities available for trading.