Russia transfers almost 30,000 tons of diesel fuel to Central African Republic — ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has provided 29,400 tons of diesel fuel to the Central African Republic as humanitarian aid, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Responding to the appeal of the Central African Republic's leadership, Russia has supplied 29,400 tons of diesel fuel as humanitarian aid," the ministry stated. "After the fuel was unloaded in the port of Limbe (Cameroon) on January 29, its further transportation to Bangui is being handled by the Central African side."

The foreign ministry described this initiative as a significant continuation of Russia’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the energy crisis in the Central African Republic, which it considers a friendly state and a key partner in multifaceted cooperation.

"Bangui expressed appreciation to Russia for the timely and effective humanitarian assistance aimed at improving the socio-economic situation in the republic," the ministry stressed.