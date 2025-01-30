Current climatic conditions benefit grain harvest in Russia — Agriculture Ministry

ALMA-ATA, January 30. /TASS/. Current climatic conditions benefit the grain harvest and everything will depend on the weather further on, Russian Deputy Minister Maxim Titov told reporters.

"This is not a simple issue. Much will depend on how the weather evolves. This is because beneficial conditions are forming now: plenty of precipitation, soil accumulated moisture. Therefore, if there is no significant cold spell, the comfortable situation evolves for plant cultivation. And then everything will depend on the weather," Titov said.

Lack of snow is among key risks for the future grain harvest because soil may be short of the required moisture volume, President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky said earlier at the press conference in TASS. At the same time, "nothing critical" has occurred for crops thus far, he indicated.