China’s oil production up 1.8% in 2024, gas output gains 6.2% — statistics

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. Oil and gas production by Chinese companies rose by 1.8% and 6.2% in 2024, respectively, compared with 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported.

Chinese firms produced 212.82 mln tons of oil and 246.4 bln cubic meters of gas in the reporting period, according to the report.

In December, China’s energy firms produced an average of 577,000 tons of oil and 700 mln cubic meters of gas per day, according to official figures. Refining slipped by 1.6% last year to 708.43 mln tons.

Moreover, China purchased 553.42 mln tons of oil from other countries (down by 1.9%), while gas imports increased by 9.9% to 131.69 mln tons.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, Beijing increased oil imports by 11% in 2023 (to 563.99 mln tons), while gas imports rose by 9.9% (to 119.97 mln tons). Russia is the leading energy exporter to China, which purchased 107 mln tons of oil from Russia in 2023 (up by 24%) and 8 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (up by 23%). Supplies via the Power of Siberia increased 1.5-fold to record 22.7 bln cubic meters.