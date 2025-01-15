Avtovaz reports 30% rise in 2024 sales

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz sales gained 30% and climbed to 459,000 cars, according to the presentation of the Russian automaker at a press conference.

Sales and shipments of cars to dealers from the ready goods warehouse was almost 525,000 units, President of the company Maxim Sokolov said.

Avtovaz was the leader in the Russian market throughout the last year and had the share of about 28% of total sales, Sokolov noted.

Production of Lada cars surged by 40% to 525,600 cars, which is the maximal volume over the last decade, he added.