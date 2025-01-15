{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Avtovaz reports 30% rise in 2024 sales

Production of Lada cars surged by 40% to 525,600 cars, which is the maximal volume over the last decade, Maxim Sokolov said

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz sales gained 30% and climbed to 459,000 cars, according to the presentation of the Russian automaker at a press conference.

Sales and shipments of cars to dealers from the ready goods warehouse was almost 525,000 units, President of the company Maxim Sokolov said.

Avtovaz was the leader in the Russian market throughout the last year and had the share of about 28% of total sales, Sokolov noted.

Production of Lada cars surged by 40% to 525,600 cars, which is the maximal volume over the last decade, he added.

Ukrainian foreign minister opposes Russian gas transit even for helping Transnistria
Gas supplies to Moldova were interrupted in early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via its territory
Agreement with US turns Armenia into tool against Russia, Iran — political scientist
According to Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, "the Armenian authorities are consistently deteriorating relations with Russia and Iran"
Russia bans entry to Estonian foreign ministry’s undersecretary for global affairs
The 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, the organization’s decision-making and governing body, was held in Malta on December 5 and 6, 2024
Russia requests consultations with Serbia over US demands to remove Russian capital
According to Sergey Lavrov, in its relations with Serbia the West states that it wants to punish its partner Russia
Head of Crimea says 1,269 participants of free economic zone implement investment projects
Investments are on the rise in such sectors as tourism, industry and agriculture, Sergey Aksyonov added
'German scenario' implausible for Ukraine settlement — Medvedev
In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, the politician noted
Kremlin aide points to possible collapse of Moldova due to its anti-Russia line
Within Russia’s global interests the protection and prosperity of its nationals and fellow citizens across the world is the country’s top priority, Nikolay Patrushev added
US intends to disrupt TurkStream operations — Lavrov
The minister pointed out that the abandonment of fair competition and the use of unscrupulous and aggressive methods of suppressing it can be seen in the sanction policy
Ukrainian soldiers execute wounded comrades due to lack of evacuation chances — expert
According to Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, the Ukrainian forces have been trying to halt the Russian advance by sending lightly armed infantry into combat without the support of heavy weaponry or artillery
By acquiring Greenland Trump intends to establish control over the Arctic — Turkish expert
It is reported that Trump, being a businessman, looks at all problems as a business
Trump acknowledged that NATO signed security pacts in bad faith — Lavrov
NATO was expanding closer to Russia’s borders, the foreign minister recalled
Russian forces straighten 6 km frontline near Kremennaya in LPR, expert says
Near Kremennaya, Russian forces also captured one of enemy positions, Andrey Marochko said
Pentagon acknowledges Russia’s 'incremental gains' in combat operations in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 6 that Russian forces had liberated the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia ready for steps to restore dialogue with Slovakia — upper house committee chief
Grigory Karasin sees a great potential for the development of bilateral economic ties, including the fuel and energy complex, as well as projects in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian cooperation
Ukraine’s attack on TurkStream pursues several geopolitical aims — expert
"This is an attempt to influence the position of Russia, Turkey and the positions of parties that receive gas through Turkey," Abdullah Agar noted
South Korean law enforcement agents place president under arrest
Yoon is suspected of plotting a rebellion to overthrow the constitutional order
Calls in support of Kiev are outgoing US administration’s 'posthumous manifesto' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that such a policy was being pursued by the US to deter rivals
Some $6.5 bln worth of private investment attracted into Crimean economy since 2021
With those rates of attracting investment maintained, the target of 1 trillion rubles will be reached by 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
Russia adapted to life under sanctions, prime minister says
Mishustin assured that Moscow will continue to "do all that is necessary to stabilize the dynamics of the economy and restore investment activity"
West questioning foreign election results show of arrogance — Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, countries which are part of the OSCE have the right to invite foreign observers
South Korean president says his detention illegal
Yoon Suk Yeol said he believes the investigation is illegal
Russia, Vietnam plan to reach $15 bln trade turnover by 2030 — PM Mishustin
The Russian Prime Minister arrived in Vietnam on an official visit the day before and has already held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with the participation of delegations from both countries
President of Central African Republic arrives in Russia
Faustin-Archange Touadera will hold talks with the Russian leadership
Scholz reiterated his public statements on Ukraine in phone talks with Putin, Lavrov says
The German Chancellor did not say a word about root causes of the conflict, the Russian language and the rights of Russians
Hegseth says Trump to seek best settlement for Ukraine
He made the statement when asked at a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee whether the incoming US administration will "abandon Ukraine"
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton says her cancer in remission
She thanked the doctors in charge of her treatment and everyone else for their support
Transnistrian leader discusses ways out of energy crisis at talks in Moscow
According to Moldovan media, Vadim Krasnoselsky was accompanied by Transnistrian Minister of Economic Development Sergey Obolonik
Outgoing US President should simply sit out his remaining days in office — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Joe Biden’s administration prefers "slamming the door so everyone knows about it"
Deal on Russia’s Tartus naval base in Syria 'at final stage' — senator
Russia currently has a ship maintenance center at Tartus
DPR head says Ukraine plays down liberation of Kurakhovo
Denis Pushilin also said it was not possible to "get the enemy" as they used concrete for their fortifications, while industrial sites allowed them to hold the settlement for a long time
US to send customs, border patrol team to Armenia as part of security cooperation
Antony Blinken made the comment at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Taiwan records approach of 24 Chinese PLA warplanes, six vessels
Twenty-one of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone
Russian PM to continue visit to Vietnam, meet with president, business circles
The Russian premier will continue talks with the Vietnamese leadership at a meeting with President Luong Cuong
Baba Yaga drones attack their own troops, says Ukrainian army captive
Alexander Shevchenko noted that he did not undergo any special training
Scholz remained silent when Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed — Lavrov
Germany, the Russian top diplomat stated, has meekly accepted the undermining of its national interests by Washington
Transnistria to receive gas from Russia as humanitarian aid, leader says
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, talks on the resumption of gas supplies were initiated "in collaboration with Russia", and the negotiations were held at the Russian Energy Ministry’s level
Vietnamese leader lauds Russia’s successes in economy, politics
Luong Cuong described Moscow as one of Hanoi’s "primary partners"
UAE may host Putin-Trump meeting, Russian expert says
Oleg Karpovich dismissed Switzerland as a possible location for the meeting
Hanoi holds welcoming ceremony for Russian PM, who arrived on visit to Vietnam
In Hanoi, pioneers and students from the capital's National University received Mishustin with Russian and Vietnamese flags, cheering slogans of greeting
Houthis say they attacked power plant in Israel’s Eilat
Spokesperson Yahya Sarea also said that the Houthis had delivered drone strikes on several targets near Tel Aviv
Russia strikes power infrastructure across Ukraine
Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said the strikes targeted gas infrastructure and power facilities
About 6,500 civilians killed in Ukrainian attacks since 2014 — Investigative Committee
According to the newspaper, Bastrykin also noted that 884 children are among 16,500 civilians injured since 2014..
Press review: Kiev hopes Trump supports its proposals and Russia backs Panama's neutrality
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 14th
Lavrov, visiting senior Slovak MP discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation
"The sides exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted
Trump plans to speed up arms supplies to Taiwan — advisor
Additionally, according to Mike Waltz, Trump intends to "really continue to reinforce those partnerships and alliances" in the Asia-Pacific region
Exhumation of USSR heroes' remains in Lvov reveals essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions"
NATO defense chiefs to discuss aid to Ukraine, alliance’s plans
The participants will also discuss military cooperation, standardization and interoperability
Russian forces dislodge Ukrainian troops from Chasov Yar refractory plant in Donbass area
Battles are now raging outside the refractory plant and Russian forces are now primarily mopping up the area of multistory buildings, following which the town’s full liberation can be considered, Igor Kimakovsky said
One home destroyed, 42 damaged by debris from downed Ukrainian missiles near Bryansk
Governor Alexander Bogomaz promised that all necessary material assistance will be provided
Black box data from crashed Azerbaijani airliner contradicts earlier media reports
"At this stage, there’s no need to create a media frenzy by relying on information that, for the most part, is not supported by the data from the black boxes," the Russian foreign minister added
Ukrainian army recognizes it failed in attempts to counterattack Kursk Region — media
The sources reported incessant attacks by Russian drones, noting that the country's army has started using new fiber-optic controlled FPV drones with a range of over 16 kilometers
Only technical level of communication between US, Russia — Kremlin
The New York Times earlier reported citing sources that US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had allegedly been maintaining indirect secure channels of communication since February 2022
Russia concerned about people, not lands in terms of Ukraine issue — Lavrov
"The Ukrainian regime, which seized power through an illegal and unconstitutional coup, simply labeled these people as terrorists because they refused to recognize the coup," the foreign minister stressed
Cuban president lauds US’ plans to lift his country’s designation as sponsor of terrorism
On Tuesday, a high-ranking US official said at a briefing in Washington that the US President Joe Biden administration will remove Cuba from the list of states sponsoring terrorism
Armenia, US kick off talks on cooperation on nuclear energy
It will provide a framework for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Ukrainian drone strike leaves three civilians injured in Novaya Kakhovka
They were promptly taken to the hospital
No connection between dates of Russia-Iran treaty signing, Trump’s inauguration — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the inauguration of the US president is an event that is most likely to interest US citizens but it "will in no way impact the essence of the comprehensive Russia-Iran treaty"
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Lavrov tells reporters about Biden’s last moves, Trump and security guarantees for Ukraine
TASS has put together the Russian foreign minister’s key statement
Russia open to talks on security guarantees for Ukraine — Lavrov
"We are ready to engage in discussions about security guarantees for the country now called Ukraine, or for the part of the country that has yet to self-determine, unlike Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya," the Russian foreign minister specified
FACTBOX: International status of the Arctic
Russia vows retaliation to Kiev’s attack with Western-made missiles on Bryansk Region
Last night, Ukraine delivered a missile strike at facilities in the Bryansk Region by six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry specified
Armenia main beneficiary of EAEU membership — Russian official
Asked whether some other country could take Armenia’s place in the Eurasian Economic Union, Alexey Overchuk called the question incorrect
Lavrov calls for assessing Trump’s methods of making America great again
The news conference is dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024
Russia cuts off road leading to Dnepropetrovsk from Krasnoarmeysk — security services
Additionally, the Krasnoarmeysk - Pavlograd road is also under Russian control
Russia, Vietnam support resolving conflicts through peaceful means — communique
Russia and Vietnam advocated that an inclusive and sustainable architecture of interstate relations be established in Asia based on the principles of equality, sovereignty, independence, and non-bloc international law norms
Germany allocates another package of military assistance to Ukraine
According to the list released on the government’s website, the package includes 20 MRAP armored vehicles, 600 HF-1 combat drones, rounds for Leopard 1 tanks, 139 reconnaissance drones
EU to adopt 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions in February, to ban aluminium imports
The European Commission held informal meetings with EU countries on Tuesday
Pistorius pays Ukraine unannounced visit — TV channel
According to the media outlet, the minister wishes to assess the current situation on the ground
Syria's crisis stems from authorities' refusal to change in recent years — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Russia urged the Syrian leadership in every possible way to ensure that the Constitutional Committee, established on Russia's initiative, resumed its work
Blinken says Hamas replenished its losses
"Each time Israel completes its military operations and pulls back, Hamas militants regroup and re-emerge because there's nothing else to fill the void," the US secretary of state said
Desperate enemy sought to bribe Russia amid botched assault on Gorlovka — DPR adviser
In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, Igor Kimakovsky said
Iran does not aspire to develop nuclear weapons — president
Iran’s adversaries were accusing Tehran of trying to build the bomb
Ukraine must negotiate from position of strength — White House
White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stressed that Washington is not going to force negotiations on Volodymyr Zelensky
Putin to hold meeting of Pobeda organizing committee
In addition, the discussion will focus on ways to perpetuate the memory of those who died defending the Motherland
Senior Russian MP points to EU’s nervous reaction to Trump’s comeback
Leonid Slutsky drew attention to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s words that Europeans will have to learn Russian or move to New Zealand if EU countries don’t invest in military production
FACTBOX: What we know about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest
He is being charged with organizing and leading an insurrection
Kremlin aide believes talks on Ukraine should be held between Russia, US
The EU’s leadership "has long had no right to speak for many its members, such as Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Romania and some other European countries interested in stability in Europe and holding a well-reasoned policy on Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Armenian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over remarks in TV newscasts
The Armenian Foreign Ministry argues that some statements made on January 12 on a news program were "directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia"
No military alliance envisaged by Russian-Iranian treaty — top Iranian diplomat
According to the top Iranian diplomat, the treaty is not aimed against any third countries and sets no limits either to Moscow or Tehran in their cooperation with other countries
Western authorities censor any information critical of them — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that the principles of free access to information were recorded at the OSCE conference in Paris in the fall of 1990, and the corresponding document "was pushed through primarily by the French and other members of the European Union, Western countries"
US seeks Greenland to boost military pressure on Russia, China, Europe — experts
Russian experts also highlighted the "enormous interest" the US has in Greenland’s mineral resources
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Trump to intensify economic deglobalization — Chinese expert
Airplanes assembled in the US cannot be used by the whole world, Yan Xuetong said
Kremlin urges patience regarding North Korean leader’s visit to Russia
"As soon as we have any specific information about another summit, we will let you know," Dmitry Peskov said
US sanctions to postpone implementation of several Arctic projects — Rosatom CEO
"We currently have to revise the schedule for growth of trade turnover, the flow of cargo along the Northern Sea Route considering all decisions taken by the company, and take the reality we work in as a premise," Alexey Likhachev said
US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan
The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the US national security advisor went on to say
Syrian forces secure release of police officers captured near Latakia — Interior Ministry
According to the report, the Syrian authorities intend to put an end to attacks on patrols and barracks in coastal areas
Velikaya Novosyolka's liberation paves way to assault Zaporozhye from east — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the remaining units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka are essentially on an island
Kremlin aide admits Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the fact that the forced coercion to neo-Nazi ideology and fervent Russophobia eliminate Ukrainian cities that used to flourish is particularly alarming
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions this night
Air defenses downed 16 UAVs over the Tula Region, the area’s head Dmitry Milyayev said on his Telegram channel
Trump declares desire to meet with Putin 'very quickly'
The US President-elect noted that he had to get into the office first
US to remove Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism — news agency
According to them, the administration may make a relevant announcement soon
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass area over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Russian troops liberate Ukrainka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Biden boasts of mobilizing 50 nations to fight in proxy war against Russia — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew some historical parallels
US, Armenia ink document on strategic partnership commission
According to the top US diplomat, this commission will set a framework to expand 'bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas'
Expert points finger at US, EU in TurkStream sabotage attempt
Necdet Pamir noted that if the gas supplies were stopped, "the Russian Federation, Turkey, the Balkan and Central European countries, especially Hungary, would have been affected the most"
Russia-US relations near zero; easing conflict risks should remain a priority — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the relations between Russia and the United States still carry significant conflict potential
