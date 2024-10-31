Number of data leak incidents in Russia rises by 80% in 9 months of 2024

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The number of reports of leaks, including cases of publication of databases of Russian companies, increased by 80% in the first 9 months of 2024 compared to the same period last year and reached 569 cases, Solar told TASS.

According to the report of the monitoring center of external digital threats Solar AURA, stolen data was partially or fully leaked online in only 55% of cases (316 incidents). At the same time, the number of published data lines increased by 15% year-on-year to 800 mln. The total volume of exposed data decreased by 95% to 5 terabytes.

In terms of the number of data breach incidents, the retail sector was most affected with 182 incidents, followed by the services sector (101 incidents) and the public sector, which includes national, regional and local governments, with 45 incidents.

The data obtained as a result of the leaks is being actively used by attackers to carry out phishing attacks, the company added.