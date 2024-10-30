Russian GDP expected to grow within earlier announced parameters — economy minister

DAR ES SALAAM, October 30. /TASS/. Current expectations of Russian GDP growth in 2025 are 2.5%, as announced earlier, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Tanzanian business forum.

"We are now moving within the framework of parameters that were announced. We now see the signs of the economic cooldown start. Certainly, we will very attentively consider and analyze the situation on the basis of figures to appear. The main assumption we always give - timely decisions are needed, and not merely toughness or softness of the policy," Reshetnikov noted.

The Ministry revised the forecast of Russian GDP growth upward to 3.9% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.