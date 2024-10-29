Russia, Tanzania working to boost mutual tourist flow

DAR ES SALAAM, October 29. /TASS/. Russia and Tanzania plan to boost mutual tourist flow, with the issue having been discussed by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Tanzanian Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Pindi Chana.

The meeting was held within the framework of an official visit by the Russian delegation to Tanzania.

The sides noted that the country is well positioned to become a more attractive destination for Russian tourists.

"Tanzania has hit an all-time record in terms of the number of foreign tourists. In 2024, the country accepted more than 1.5 mln guests on its territory. The island of Zanzibar, which is the most popular among Russian tourists, was virtually the only beach location free of COVID-related restrictions, which is why more than 80,000 tourists from Russia visited the island in 2021," Chana said.

The Russian party also offered help in promoting Tanzanian tourist products on the Russian market, organizing business meetings with Russian travel agents and presenting the tourist potential at Russia’s tourist forums.