Russian companies ready to participate in development of Pakistan’s gas sector — PM

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Russian companies are ready to take part in development of the gas sector of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We increased supplies of Russian energy resources to Pakistan in the energy sphere. Along with oil and oil products, Russian companies are ready also to take part in development of the gas industry of Pakistan," Mishustin said.

Pakistan also boasts huge transit potential and its use will expand the geography of cargo transportation over the North-South corridor, the Russian prime minister added.