Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 97.24 rubles for October 11

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 97.2394 rubles for October 11, up 29 kopecks above the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by 9 kopecks to 106.5074 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.6922 rubles, almost flat against the prior indicator.

The Central Bank said earlier that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.