Problems with Telegram related to load due to Middle East developments

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Problems in operation of the Telegram were caused by an unprecedented load because of developments in the Middle East, the messenger said on its Telegram channel.

"Due to the recent events in the Middle East, particularly in Israel, Lebanon, and Iran, Telegram experienced unprecedented loads. In the past few days, some users may have faced temporary connection issues and difficulties accessing media," the messenger informed.

"Thanks to our technical team's efforts, Telegram remained available in most countries, and all issues are now fully resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience," the messenger added.