Republic of Congo invites Russia to take part in fertilizer production project — minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo invites Russia to take part in creation of infrastructure for fertilizer production in that African country, Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of the Congo, said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, we do not have a specific project with Russian companies. But, of course, we are open to negotiations with Russian partners who might be interested in such a project, especially in creating infrastructure for fertilizer production. [The Republic of] Congo is completely ready for this," the minister said.

According to him, the Republic of the Congo is one of the few countries in the world "where within a radius of about 150 km one can find] everything you need for the production of fertilizers."

"We have gas, we have potash, phosphates. And we have a deep-water port nearby. It is logical that all these components should attract partners to implement such projects," Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso noted.

"Therefore, I would stress once again, we are very open to cooperation with Russian companies that are interested in such projects and are ready to work with them to implement them," the minister noted.

He called the construction of a fertilizer plant "very important" for the country.

"In the [Republic of] Congo, there is a national development plan designed for five years, from 2022 to 2026. As part of this plan, we are striving to diversify our economy. Among the six main areas envisaged in it, agriculture occupies the most important, I would even say, the most strategic place," the minister explained.

In this regard, the minister noted that the government of the Republic of the Congo is considering the possibility of implementing the project together with Russian partners.

"The president and the government of the republic are working on this," he added.