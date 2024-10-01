Republic of Congo ready to offer Lukoil new projects — minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of Congo is ready to begin negotiations with Russian oil major Lukoil on new projects in oil refining, exploration and production, Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the African country, said in an interview with TASS.

"Lukoil is already working in our country, and I think that many opportunities are open for the company both in the field of oil exploration and in oil production and refining. I would especially like to note Lukoil's prospects in the oil refining sector in our country. The Republic of Congo is open to cooperation with the company on new projects in this area, and the management of our National Oil Company, who also came to Moscow with me, is ready to begin negotiations with Lukoil," he said.

The Republic of Congo closely cooperates with Russia in the energy sector. On Saturday, September 28, during Sassou Nguesso's visit to Moscow, an agreement was signed on the construction of the Pointe Noire-Lutete-Maluko-Trecho oil pipeline. Within a month of signing the intergovernmental agreement, the companies must create a joint venture in which the Russian side will hold 90% and the Congolese side will own 10%.