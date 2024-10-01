Trade turnover between Belarus, Russia surging to $25.7 bln — Russian PM

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus is on the rise, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Governments of Russia and Belarus are "proactively working to perform assignments and agreements" given and reached between heads of two states, Mishustin said. "We expedite work in all primary areas," he noted. "We pay priority attention to strengthening trade and economic cooperation," the Russian prime minister added.

The trade turnover between the two countries "grew to 2.355 trillion Russian rubles ($25.7 bln)" in January - July of this year, Mishustin noted.