Congo discusses oil, gas cooperation with Zarubezhneft — minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Republic of Congo is discussing an opportunity to cooperate in oil and gas projects in the country with the Russian oil producer Zarubezhneft, Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We are working with Zarubezhneft and maybe with other companies," the minister said. No agreement has been signed with the company thus far, Itoua added.

