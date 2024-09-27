Gazprom Neft plans to boost oil supplies via Northern Sea Route this year — CEO

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft intends to boost oil supplies via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this year, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"This year our oil supplies via the NSR will most likely be even higher than last year. Next year we obviously plan to continue this work," he said.

Nevertheless, much will be determined by the economy of supplies, CEO added.

