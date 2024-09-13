Price of gold futures on Comex updates historical maximum, surpassing $2,600 per ounce

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with December delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) updated its historical maximum and surpassed $2,600 per troy ounce.

As of 12:28 Moscow time, gpld was trading at $2,600.9 per troy ounce (+0.19%). By 12:41 Moscow time, gold accelerated its growth to $2,601 per ounce (+0.19%).

At the same time, the price of Brent crude oil futures with November delivery on London’s ICE reached $72.68 (+0.62%).

At the end of the trading session on September 12, gold futures rose by 2.11% to $2,596 per troy ounce.