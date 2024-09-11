Restrictions on operations of two airports in Russia’s Murmansk Region lifted

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Restrictions on operations of two airports in the Murmansk Region have been lifted, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said on its Telegram channel.

"At 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT - TASS), restrictions on arrival and departure of aircraft were lifted in Murmashi Airport in Murmansk and Khibiny Airport in Apatity," the aviation watchdog said.

It noted that while the restrictions were in effect, two planes heading to Murmansk were redirected to Arkhangelsk.