Training quality of cybersecurity specialists declines — Rostelecom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia currently sees the downward trend in quality of cybersecurity professionals training, Senior Vice President of Rostelecom Igor Lyapunov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The deficit in the labor market is observed exactly for security specialists. Human resources are not the key risk but the key constraint for every relevant company at present, the senior executive said. "We are trying to cover it [the deficit] through IT specialists but not all IT professionals can be 'converted' into security specialists," he added.

