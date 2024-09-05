Russia to gradually boost gas supplies to other regions of the world — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia will gradually scale up natural gas supplies to other regions of the world instead of Europe, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We will gradually build up our deliveries to other regions of the globe. We have a good supply project for the People’s Republic of China long since, before these various crises in Europe and in the Ukrainian destination. We will reach the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters next year," Putin said. Other gas supply routes are also being studied, he noted.

The Far Eastern route to China for 10 bln cubic meters of gas more will also be launched, Putin said. "I reiterate, this is not related to developments in Ukraine. These are simply our agreements reached many years ago. We are implementing all that," he added.

Russia will also develop natural gas liquefaction, the president said. Certain difficulties also exist in this sphere that are managed to be overcome, Putin stressed.