Investment growth rates in Far East up three-fold in decade — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The rates of growth of capital investment in the Far East climbed three-fold in a decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Capital investment growth rates in the Far East surged three-fold in a decade, and they are three times higher than Russia’s average. The results of those investments are also demonstrable as around 1,000 new enterprises operate, with over 140,000 jobs having been created," he said.

A conceptually new strategic program and a system for comprehensive development management were launched in the region in 2013, thanks to which more than 3,500 industrial, infrastructure, technological and educational projects have been launched or are about to the launched in the Far East, Putin added.

