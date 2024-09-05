Russia’s Federal Customs Service expects India to continue expanding trade with Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service hopes that India will continue expanding trade with Russia in a bid to be Russia’s biggest trade partner, Vladimir Ivin, the service’s deputy chief, said.

"Today, India shares the second and third place with our traditional trade partner Turkey. And bearing in mind India’s potential, we expect that trade with India will exceed these indices," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

According to Ivin, India possess a great potential in terms of import. "We have met with our colleagues in India and see a big interest of Indian businessmen to enter our market. Our businesses confirm this interest. In simple words, nearly everything India can export to us will be consumed and will be sold on our market without problems," he said, adding that key problems for this trade are logistics routes.

"We have no shared border and if compared to another our big neighbor - China, this hampers India to reach China’s level. But with logistics problems resolved, India has a great potential. Big hopes are pinned on the development of the North-South corridor," he noted.

He also stressed that the Federal Customs Service is doing its best to see to it that customs control is no problem for growing trade between Russia and India.

