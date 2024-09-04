Annual investment in Russian gas sector to total up to $22.7 bln within five years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s energy ministry expects investment in the country’s gas sector to total around 1.7-2 trillion rubles ($19.3-22.7 bln) within five years, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.

"Gas may add a serious volume of investment in the country, we are speaking about investment worth around 1.7-2 trillion rubles within five years, including pipelines, LNG, development of fields," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Russia will continue diversifying gas supplies in the southern and eastern directions, Sorokin added.

"Gazprom successfully pursues the policy of diversification of supplies, both in the southern and in the eastern directions. This policy will persist," he said.

