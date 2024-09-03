Russia-China gas pipeline project via Mongolia is undergoing state examination — Putin

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. The gas pipeline project, which will run from Russia to China via Mongolia, is currently undergoing state expert examination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"We see good prospects for cooperation in the gas sector. The design documentation for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline, almost a thousand kilometers long, which will connect Russia, Mongolia and China, has been completed. A state examination of the project is currently underway, and its impact on the environment is being assessed," Putin said.

He added that "it concerns not only the transit of Russian gas via Mongolia: the possibility of supplying this fuel to Mongolian consumers is also being considered."

"Gazprom is ready to provide the necessary support in practical matters of development of gas supply infrastructure of the country," the Russian leader assured.

In February 2022, Gazprom and the Mongolian government signed an agreement to carry out design and survey work as part of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline construction project. The design documentation was completed in December 2023. It will be an extension of the Russian Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and will allow the supply of up to 50 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year to China. Its length across Mongolia will be 960 km. On the eve of the visit, Putin said in an interview with the Mongolian newspaper Onoodor that the possibility of using part of the transit gas to develop Mongolia's economy is currently being considered.