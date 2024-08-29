RusHydro posts 50.4 decrease in 1H net profit under IFRS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of RusHydro Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) fell by 50.4% in January-June 2024 year-on-year to 23.65 bln rubles ($257 mln), the company reported.

Revenue rose by 8.5% in the reporting period to 282.97 bln rubles ($3 bln).

Meanwhile, the group’s debt burden remains at a balanced level as its net debt/EBITDA ratio amounted to 2.8x as of the end of the reporting period.

EBITDA went down by 4.3% in the period to 75.3 bln rubles ($820 mln).

RusHydro comprises over 600 power generation facilities. The installed capacity of its power plants stands at 38.5 GW.