Companies take interest in Avtotor’s motors — Board Chairman

KALININGRAD, August 28. /TASS/. Thirty-six companies are already eyeing an option of buying electric motors produced by Avtotor, Chairman of the Board Valery Gorbunov told reporters.

"I had a list yesterday - 36 contact plants" that are already in talks with the company, Gorbunov said. Prospective customers require electric motors for their vehicles he noted.

The electric motors plant of the company anticipates production of electric motors for motor vehicles to be produced at Avtotor plants, for automotive industry plants and related industries, for example, to be fitted on board of boats or cutters, the board chairman added.

The Russian automotive holding Avtotor has commissioned a new electric motors plant in Kaliningrad, with production facilities designed to produce 60,000 motors per year on August 28. The line of manufactured products comprises motors with the power from 23 kW to 140 kW for different kinds of electric transport, company’s press service said. Development plans comprise expansion of the range of electric motors that can be used for small electric transport, hoisting machinery, and boats.

Avtotor is one of the largest Russian automakers, producing motor vehicles since 1997.