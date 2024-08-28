Aircraft flying to Nizhnekamsk redirected to Izhevsk, Ufa, Samara

KAZAN, August 28. /TASS/. Aircraft en route to Nizhnekamsk have been redirected to airfields of Izhevsk, Ufa and Samara due to temporary restrictions, a source in the airport of Nizhnekamsk told TASS.

"[Flights have been redirected] to nearest airports: Izhevsk, Ufa, Samara," the source said.

The Federal Air Transport Agency said earlier that temporary restrictions had been imposed at the airport of Nizhnekamsk for ensuring safety of civil flights. The airport has been temporarily closed for arrivals and departures since 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT).

Temporary security restrictions have also been imposed at the airport of Kazan since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).