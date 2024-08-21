China’s tea exports to Russia surge by 21% in 7M 2024

BEIJING, August 21. /TASS/. Chinese tea producers scaled up exports to Russia by 21% year on year to 10,000 metric tons, the Main Customs Administration of China reported.

According to customs data, deliveries gain about 17% in value terms to $32 mln. Tea supplies from China to Russia gained 4.5% monthly in July 2024 and reached 1.6 metric tons. In value terms, exports dropped by 30% to $4.4 mln.

According to released data, about 66% (more than 6,600 metric tons) imported by Russia from China are categorized as "other grades of unfermented green tea." The oolong tea (half-fermented) ranks second with the share of 15% or 1.5 metric tons. It is followed by the red tea resembling the black tea, traditional for Russians - 14% (more than 1.4 tons). The jasmine tea accounts for just 3.6% or 366 kg).

Russia ranks fifth among Chinese tea importers in terms of the procurement value after Morocco, Ghana, Malaysia and Mauritania.