Russian electricity exports forecast to be 10.58 bln kWh by 2042

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian export supplies of electricity by 2042 are forecast at the level of 10.58 bln kWh, according to the draft Master Diagram for accommodation of electric power sector facilities by 2024 prepared by the System Operator of the United Energy System (SO UES).

The long-term consumption forecast also anticipates an increase in electricity consumption to 1.45 trillion kWh, increase of power consumption maximum to 208.241 mln kWh, with average annual incremental growth of electricity consumption by 1.29% and 1.04% accordingly, the document indicates.

The share of nuclear power plants is planned to grow from 11.7% in 2023 to 15.3% in 2042. The share of wind and solar power plants is also expected to surge from 1.9% in 2023 to 7.5% in 2042. The share of thermal power plants is forecast to decline from 65.6% in 2023 to 56.6% in 2042.