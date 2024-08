MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Aeroflot will launch direct scheduled flights from Moscow to Denpasar on September 17, the airline said in a statement.

"Starting September 17 flights will be performed from Moscow to Denpasar (the island of Bali, Indonesia) twice per week," the statement reads.

It is also planned to launch one more flight starting October 3, the airline’s press service added.