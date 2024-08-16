TCS Holding establishes control over 99.4% in Rosbank

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The TCS Holding that owns T-Bank has acquired 1.42 bln shares in Rosbank and established control over 99.4% in the credit institution, according to the company card on the information disclosure web portal.

The holding sent an offer to buy remaining 0.6% in Rosbank (9.2 mln shares).

TCS Holding purchased 1.42 bln shares in Rosbank that amounts to 91.89% of total shares in the credit institution. "Considering shares held by a person becoming issuer’s affiliate as a result of such acquisition, the total number of ordinary shares in Rosbank held by the issue and its affiliates stood at 1,542,190,070 pieces (99.4% from total number of shares in Rosbank," the document indicates.

The holding completed integration of Rosbank, a spokesperson of TCS Holding said. Details of the transaction will be announced as part of presenting reporting statements of the group for six months on August 20, he added.