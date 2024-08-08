Gas reserves in European UGS facilities reach over 86%, gas prices rise by 5.6%

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities exceeded 86%, but are still slightly below last year's level, when UGS facilities were filled to more than 87%. Meanwhile, the price of gas on the European exchange rose the day before by 5.6% to $439 per 1,000 cubic meters amid concerns about Ukrainian transit, currently trading at around $434.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), as of August 7, gas injections into underground gas storage facilities in EU countries amounted to 260.6 mln cubic meters, withdrawals - 36.7mln cubic meters.

Currently, European underground gas storage facilities are filled to 86.48% (8.67 percentage points higher than the average for this date over the past five years), they contain about 95.2 bln cubic meters of gas.

The share of wind power in the EU electricity generation in July fell to a minimum since June 2023 and amounted to 11.56% and in August the figure remains at a minimum level of 8.21%.