MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. All the activities on the construction site of the Rooppur nuclear power plant in riot-hit Bangladesh are on track, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom told TASS.

"All the activities on the site are on track. Developments do not affect construction progress," the company said.

The Rooppur NPP with two reactors having the total capacity of 2,400 MW is being constructed 160 km away from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.