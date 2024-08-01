Key safety system equipment delivered to Paks-2 nuclear plant site

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The melt trap, the key equipment piece of the nuclear plant safety system, was delivered to the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) site in Hungary, press service of Atomstroyexport company said.

"The first large-size load - the core melt localization device, which is part of the passive safety system of the plant was delivered to the construction site of new power generating units of the Paks NPP (Hungary)," the company said.

"It is symbolic that the first large-size equipment arriving at the construction site of the Paks-2 NPP is the element of plant safety system. Reliability and safety of operation of the new Hungarian NPP is therefore being provided long before the start of its operation. We endeavor to be able to start building power generating units and subsequently installing the core melt localization system - the important element of passive security of the new Hungarian NPP, at the turn of this year - early next year," Vice President of the company Vitaly Polyanin said, cited by Atomstroyexport.