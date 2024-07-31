Gas prices in Europe above $400 per 1,000 cubic meters first time since June

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe gained about 1.8% during the exchange trading session and climbed above $400 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since June, according to ICE data.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands ticked up to $401 per thousand cubic meters or 35.84 euro per MWh.

The share of wind generation in power generation in Europe is less than 12%. Liquefied natural gas flows to Europe are minimal, about a third below the average figure. Hot weather in the region also drives the demand.