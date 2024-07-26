Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down while the yuan exchange rate extended losses against the ruble as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.03% at 3,040.34 points, the RTS was down by 0.03% at 1,121.38 points, while the yuan exchange rate was down by 8.35 kopecks at 11.683 rubles.

The MOEX Index lost 0.23% to 3,034.31 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.23% to 1,119.16 points as Friday trading opened as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 1.65 kopecks compared with previous closing at 11.749 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.