Global inflation to continue declining — IMF

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. Global inflation will continue declining, though this process will slow down in the US, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) report presented in Washington.

Same as in April, it is projected that global inflation will slow down to 5.9% this year from 6.7% last year, though in developed economies, particularly in the US, progress in inflation rate decline has slowed down, while risks have risen, the IMF said.

"Global inflation will continue to decline," the report reads.