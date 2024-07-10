BP expects global oil demand to decline to 75 mln bpd by 2050

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Oil and gas company BP expects global oil demand to remain flat through the end of this decade and then begin to decline. By 2050, the figure will fall to 75 mln bpd, according to BP's annual review of energy markets.

By 2030, global oil demand will be just over 100 mln bpd, according to BP's forecast. After that, however, it will begin to decline gradually. BP noted that the decline in oil demand will be due to a reduction in consumption in the transport sector. According to the company's analysts, the use of alternative fuels for ground transportation will increase, especially the use of electric motors.

At the same time, BP expects oil consumption in the petrochemical industry to grow until 2035. Against a backdrop of rising prosperity, consumption of goods that use oil in their production, including plastics and textiles, will also increase, BP said. However, widespread declines in oil consumption across all modes of transportation will dominate this small continued growth, which will plateau at around 25 mln bpd in the 2040s, the company added.