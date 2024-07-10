Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Wednesday

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices continued to decline on Wednesday. At the end of the main session, the MOEX index fell by 2.56% to 2,975.75 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 2.4% to 1,067.01 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.03% to 11.98 rubles.

"The MOEX index opened slightly below the end level of the previous session and mostly moved in the red zone. At the same time, the ruble was losing ground both against the exchange yuan, which stood at 12 rubles, and against the dollar, which, according to indicators of the derivatives market, approached 89 rubles," investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin said.

"June consumer inflation in China did not live up to forecasts due to weak domestic demand, despite the economic support measures taken by the authorities. Chinese indices ended Wednesday’s trading in the red. European markets, on the contrary, rebounded after the decline of the previous day," Bakhtin said.

Meanwhile, OPEC, in its monthly report published today, maintained its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025 at 2.2 million and 1.8 million barrels per day, respectively.

On Wednesday, the leaders of growth were receipts of Rusagro (+1.34%), shares of Cherkizovo (+1%), securities of Seligdar (+0.27%), shares of Solidcore (+0 .25%) and PIK securities (+0.12%).

The leaders of decline were NCSP shares (-10.85%), Fix Price receipts (-6.17%), Novabev Group securities (-4.69%), Mechel preferred shares (-4. 68%), TMK securities (-4.61%).

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will move in the range of 2,950-3,050 points. The yuan exchange rate is expected to be in the range of 12-12.4 rubles. On the over-the-counter market, the US dollar can trade in the range of 87-90 rubles, the euro can trade in the range of 94-97 rubles.