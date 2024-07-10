Kyrgyzstan plans to build up trade with Russia via new trade formats — Prime Minister

KRASNOYARSK, July 10. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan expects to increase the volume of export-import transactions with Russia to $5 billion per year through new trade formats and the removal of obstacles at the borders, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Aklybek Japarov announced.

"We have already set the goal of $5 billion, so we just should move steadily towards it. To achieve this, we are taking measures such as developing new trade formats, reducing financial and resource costs for entrepreneurs, introducing new tools to support exporters, as well as eliminating obstacles to free movement goods across borders within the EAEU countries," he said at the 11th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Kyrgyz commission on cooperation in Krasnoyarsk.

According to Japarov, last year trade turnover between the two countries reached almost $3 billion.

As the Kyrgyz Prime Minister explained, the task of increasing mutual trade turnover to $5 billion was set before the relevant departments of the two states by the Presidents of Russia and Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov following their bilateral meeting.