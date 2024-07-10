Over 60% Russian companies not finding analogs to foreign firewalls — research

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. About 65% of Russian customers - users of new generation firewalls (NGFW) said that no domestic solutions capable to fully replace Western products are available yet, MTS Red, a cybersecurity subsidiary of the Russian mobile operator MTS, told TASS in conclusion of the completed research.

About 16% of majors have only implemented import substitution in the network security sphere to date. Only in the half of cases from the above figure have NGFW included into the product data channel with a sizable network traffic volume, analysts noted. 27% more of respondents informed that they are proactively testing certain products at the moment. Participants in the poll also concurred in the opinion that current network security requirements will be needed to be covered by introducing several products at once because the market does not have a solution providing all the required functionality.

Low fault tolerance is the main problem of domestic NGFW, almost two thirds of respondents said. Some of them also indicated that they faced equipment operability problems as early as at the connection stage.

"Key drivers of the NGFW market development are growth of the volume of target cyberattacks against Russian entities, toughening of regulatory requirements and the relevant import substitution focus," the company indicated.