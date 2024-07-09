Netherlands to accommodate damage commission on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

THE HAGUE, July 9. /TASS/. The Netherlands intend to accommodate the commission on compensation of damages for Ukraine, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on its X page.

"The launch of the Register of Damage in April was the first step," the Ministry noted. "Today, we started consultations for a claims commission."

"The Netherlands will host the compensation mechanism for Ukraine," the Ministry underscored.

Earlier in April, the register of damage, inflicted to Ukraine during the hostilities, was open in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the Dutch authorities noted that the establishment of a fully-fledged mechanism, which would be able to both approve and reject the registered claims, will be the next step. The abovementioned claims commission will be such mechanism.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia will consider the decision on establishment of a register of lawsuits on compensation of damage for Ukraine in Europe legally void, and will consider the accession of any state to such register as a hostile act.