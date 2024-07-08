Serial car production launched at ex-Volkswagen plant in Kaluga — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Series car production has been launched at the plant of AGR Automotive Group (AGR) - the ex-Volkswagen plant in Kaluga, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters.

"Production has already begun; we communicated with the governor. Talks were held last week with their [AGR - TASS] potential partners," the minister said.

"Yes, it is the serial one," Alikhanov added.

Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha told TASS in an interview earlier about plans to restart car production on the site of the ex-Volkswagen plant in 2024.