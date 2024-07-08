Motorinvest plans to start selling i-Space hybrid car next week

EKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Motorinvest has launched production of i-Space, its first hybrid car, with sales scheduled to begin next week, the company’s managing partner Andrey Reznikov told TASS.

"We have received approval for the vehicle type for local assembly. In fact, we are planning to start selling these cars as early as next week," he said.

The car will be presented in two versions. The company will initially launch sales of a more expensive version - its price, taking into account the special offer, will be about 2.9 mln rubles ($32,569). In the future, a simpler version will appear, costing about 2.8 mln rubles ($31,446).