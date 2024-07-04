OGK-2 increases electricity output by 16.2% in 1H 2024

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Generating company OGK-2 (part of Gazprom Energoholding) produced 28 bln kWh of electricity in January - June 2024, which is 16.2% more than in the same period of 2023, the company said in a statement.

The change in production volumes was due to an increase in demand for power generation equipment, OGK-2 explained.

At the same time, thermal energy production amounted to 3.065 mln Gcal, which is 6.9% more than last year.

OGK-2 is a thermal power generation company that includes 12 branches with a total installed capacity of about 16.3 GW. The main activity of the company is the production and sale of electric and thermal energy.