Russia - Iran trade turnover growing this year — Putin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted an increase in trade turnover with Iran.

"Last year, the level of our trade turnover was slightly adjusted, but this year it has grown by 14% compared to the same period last year," the Russian leader said at a meeting with Iranian Acting President Mohammad Mokhber.

According to Putin, "the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran will contribute to further strengthening economic ties." "The member states of the organization are considering Iran's application for the status of an observer state in the EAEU. We, for our part, will support it," Putin recalled.