Russian business eyeing economic prospects of Djibouti — Russian ambassador

NAIROBI, July 3. /TASS/. After the Russia-Africa summit, Russian companies began to take a closer look at the economic opportunities that Djibouti offers, Russian Ambassador to Djibouti and Somalia Mikhail Golovanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Until recently, Djibouti remained an unexplored destination for Russian economic operators. The situation began to change for the better after the holding of the first Russia-Africa summit and economic forum in October 2019 in Sochi. State-owned enterprises and domestic businesses began to gradually take a closer look at the opportunities offered by the Djiboutian economy," he said.

According to Golovanov, with its six ports, the East African country can claim the title of the main "sea gateway" to East Africa and become a leading regional transit center serving the foreign trade of landlocked African countries.

"As for the investment potential, it should be noted that there are projects in Djibouti that could be of interest to Russian entrepreneurs. For example, the energy and construction sectors are promising. The construction of port facilities, the construction of highways and social facilities are in demand," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador added that the international free trade zone in Djibouti, established in January 2017, exempts foreign enterprises opening on its territory from paying taxes for five or ten years, depending on the volume of invested funds and areas of capital application.

"The zone is located 23 km from the country's capital on a site with a total area of 4,800 hectares and is equipped with everything necessary for doing business: high-tech office and warehouse premises that meet international standards, hangars for long-term storage of large cargo, as well as sections for distribution, storage and light production of goods," the diplomat explained.