Diamond exports from Russia decrease by 12% to 32.4 mln carats in 2023

MOSCOW, July 3 /TASS/. Diamond exports from Russia in 2023 decreased by 12% to 32.4 mln carats against 36.7 mln carats a year earlier. The cost of supplies also decreased to almost $3.7 bln compared to $3.87 bln a year earlier, according to the Kimberley Process data.

Diamond production in Russia fell to 37.3 mln carats in the reporting period (-11% year-on-year). According to the organization, Russia accounted for 33% of world diamond production in 2023, Botswana - for 23%, Canada - for 14%, Angola - for 9% and the Republic of Congo - for 8%.

At the same time, the largest exporter, according to the report, in 2023 was the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a share of 30%, the European Union became the second largest exporter of diamonds with the share of 17%, while Russia accounted for 11% of global exports. The largest importer of diamonds in 2023 was India, with a 42% share of world imports (128 mln carats).

The Kimberley Process (established in 2000 in Kimberley, South Africa) is an international initiative under the auspices of the United Nations, led by the governments of more than 80 participating states. Its participants are diamond producing and importing countries committed to eliminating "conflict" diamonds from international trade that are used to arm and support anti-government and terrorist organizations. The Kimberley Process ensures control of export-import transactions covering up to 99% of the global diamond trade.