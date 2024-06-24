Russian companies to receive help in setting up logistics with Asia and Africa — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the development of additional measures that would help Russian companies improve logistics and trade with countries in Africa, Asia, and South America, according to the statement on the Kremlin website.

Thus, the President ordered "to present proposals for providing Russian organizations with additional support measures aimed at creating sustainable supply chains and infrastructure for carrying out foreign economic activities in new markets in Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia, including the development of mechanisms for coordinating the activities of relevant government bodies and organizations."

The Russian government must complete the task with the participation of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.